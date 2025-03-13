BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 min read
Ghana's vegetable export earnings surge to $48 million
GEPA says Ghana worked on critical areas in the agricultural sector to reach new gains by reducing post-harvest losses and improving irrigation systems.
Ghanaian farmers worked to improve harvest yields despite challenges due to Climate Change. / Getty Images
March 13, 2025

Ghana's vegetable export sector experienced a boost, recording $48 million in earnings for 2024, according to the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA).

Mr. Raymond Rashid Kramer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GEPA, told a press conference on Wednesday the data represents an increase from the over $26 million generated in 2023.

"While we have made significant strides, capturing niche markets in the EU, UK, and other major markets, we have only scratched the surface of our potential," Kramer said.

GEPA added, “The potential of Ghana’s vegetable industry is immense. With our favourable climate, strategic location, and hard-working farmers, we have all the ingredients needed for success.”

New gains

Kramer gave more insights, saying Ghana worked on critical areas in the agricultural sector to reach new gains by reducing post-harvest losses and improving irrigation systems.

Ghana News Agency reports that the sector also worked to mitigate the impacts of climate change, increasing production yields, and meeting stringent international standards and certifications.

Dr. Felix Kamassah, President of the Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association of Ghana, however, warned that challenges such as lack of irrigation support and climate change impacts eventually impact agricultural yields over time.

Kamassah urged the Ghanaian government to invest in more irrigation facilities and develop smart agriculture technologies.

 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
