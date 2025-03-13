Egypt has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s apparent retreat from his proposal to displace Palestinians from the war-torn Gaza Strip.

“Nobody’s expelling any Palestinians,” Trump said when asked about his plan to expel Palestinians from Gaza during a White House meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Trump's new stance "reflects an understanding of the importance of avoiding a worsening of the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the need to work towards finding just and sustainable solutions to the Palestinian issue."

Egypt "believes that Trump's initiative to end international conflicts and establish peace, including in the Middle East, can represent a practical framework to build upon and work together to achieve it, taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, including their right to establish their independent state on the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital," it said.

'Fair and comprehensive peace'

Egypt reiterated its "firm commitment toward all serious initiatives" that aim to achieve a fair and comprehensive peace in the region.”

It called for intensifying efforts to push forward a peaceful settlement to the Palestinian cause to ensure regional security, stability and prosperity.

An emergency Arab summit and an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation earlier this month approved a comprehensive Arab plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing its Palestinian residents. The plan is expected to take five years to complete, with an estimated cost of around $53 billion.

The Arab proposal came after Trump's plan to "take over" Gaza and resettle Palestinians to turn the territory into a tourist destination. The idea was rejected by the Arab world and many other nations, who said it amounts to ethnic cleansing.

Deadly war

Over 48,500 people have been killed, mostly women and children, in a brutal Israeli onslaught on Gaza since October 2023. The assault was paused under a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal, which took hold in January.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.