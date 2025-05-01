TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Head of Communications Altun marks 61st anniversary of public broadcaster TRT
Fahrettin Altun praised TRT’s role in amplifying Türkiye’s global voice, noting that the broadcaster serves as a representative of the country’s quest for international justice and its vision of communication sovereignty.
As part of the government’s strategic communication policy, Altun pledged continued support for expanding TRT’s institutional strength, production capacity, and global reach. / Photo: AA
May 1, 2025

Türkiye’s Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun has extended his congratulations to the country’s public broadcaster TRT on its 61st anniversary, describing the institution as a key pillar in Türkiye’s pursuit of truth, national memory and global communication efforts.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Altun hailed TRT as “the voice of our nation and the memory of our state,” praising the broadcaster for its six-decade legacy in journalism and public service.

 “TRT has not only conveyed the news with its decades-long broadcasting experience but has also stood by the truth, produced values and built a strong bridge of communication between the state and the people,” Altun said.

He underscored TRT’s role in amplifying Türkiye’s global voice, noting that the broadcaster serves as a representative of the country’s quest for international justice and its vision of communication sovereignty.

 “Today, TRT is not merely a media outlet,” Altun said, “but a symbol of Türkiye’s communication model that prioritises truth, values, and perspective.”

He mentioned President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s “Century of Türkiye” vision, adding that the broadcaster plays a vital role in strengthening Türkiye’s presence on the global stage.

As part of the government’s strategic communication policy, Altun pledged continued support for expanding TRT’s institutional strength, production capacity, and global reach.

Concluding his message, Altun expressed his gratitude to current and former TRT staff and wished the institution continued success in its public broadcasting journey.

