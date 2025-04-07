Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Valencia CF striker Umar Sadiq is celebrating after his sensational backheel goal against Osasuna was named La Liga's Goal of the Month for March.

The incredible strike secured a crucial 3-3 draw for Valencia and highlighted Sadiq's impressive form since his loan move to the Mestalla.

The 28-year-old, who joined Spain’s Valencia in the January transfer window, scored his award-winning goal in the 88th minute at El Sadar.

In a video shared by La Liga, Sadiq expressed his gratitude to the fans. "Thank you so much for voting me for the Goal of the Month," he said.

The video also shows Sadiq describing the moment. "A good cross from Canos. I was trying to go to the second post, then the defender blocked me. Then I just saw the ball in my backheel, and I just went to celebrate… I am so happy. Scoring this goal motivates you."

Since joining Valencia, Sadiq has scored four goals in nine league appearances, becoming a key player. His strong performances have reportedly led to discussions about a permanent deal with the club.

With Valencia fighting to avoid relegation, Sadiq's form could be crucial to their survival. As the season approaches its climax, he aims to maintain his momentum and lead the team's fight.