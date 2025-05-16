SPORTS
1 min read
Cameroon's football legend Emmanuel Kunde, 1990 World Cup team star, dies
Emmanuel Kunde featured in the 1990 Cameroon side that became the first African team to reach the World Cup quarter-finals,
Cameroon's football legend Emmanuel Kunde, 1990 World Cup team star, dies
England's Gary Lineker is tackled by Cameroon's Emmanuel Kunde during a quarter final match at the 1990 World Cup in Italy. / Getty
May 16, 2025

Emmanuel Kunde, who was a mainstay of the 1990 Cameroon side that became the first African team to reach the World Cup quarter-finals, has died, the country’s football federation said on Friday.

Kunde, 68, also played at the 1982 World Cup in Spain, where Cameroon made their debut appearance, and was in the winning team when the Indomitable Lions won the Africa Cup of Nations in both 1984 and 1988.

He took the penalty that decided the 1988 Cup of Nations final against Nigeria in Casablanca and also scored from the spot in the dramatic 3-2 loss to England in Naples in the last eight of the 1990 World Cup.

“His death constitutes a huge loss for Cameroonian football,” said a federation statement.

Indomitable Lions: Cameroon minister defends hiring of coach - TRT Afrika

It follows accusations by the football federation that the ministry had appointed the new coach unilaterally.

🔗

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us