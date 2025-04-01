AFRICA
President Tshisekedi urges world to recognise killings in DRC as 'genocide'
Tshisekedi reiterated the government's commitment to achieving this recognition "despite diplomatic obstacles".
The Geno-Cost initiative, spearheaded by the Congolese Action Youth Platform. / Reuters
April 1, 2025

President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo has urged a united effort to gain international recognition for the ‘‘genocide’’ perpetrated in the country.

Since 1996, conflict in eastern DRC has led to approximately six million deaths, according to the UN Council on Foreign Relations.

Speaking at the launch of the Round Table on Genocost on Tuesday, Tshisekedi emphasised the need for a "collective fight" to acknowledge the atrocities, the Congolese Press Agency (ACP) reports.

The Geno-Cost initiative, spearheaded by the Congolese Action Youth Platform (CAYP), aims to establish August 2 as an annual commemoration day for the victims of violence in the DRC's history.

"This round table should enable us not only to bear witness but, above all, to work together to build an effective national strategy to obtain international recognition of the genocide committed on our soil and to consolidate lasting peace in our country," President Tshisekedi stated.

‘Diplomatic obstacles’

He acknowledged the challenges in this pursuit. "My dear compatriots, our journey towards truth and peace is fraught with political, diplomatic, and ideological obstacles, but it is necessary and irreversible,’’ he said.

Tshisekedi stressed DRC’s efforts to establish a genocide memorial day despite diplomatic obstacles,’’ saying the country will "triumph over darkness to build a future of peace, justice, and dignity."

The DRC held its first national commemoration of the "tens of millions" of Congolese victims on August 2, 2023. The event, government says, aimed to promote greater understanding on the cost of genocide.

M23 and DRC army have been at war in the mineral-rich eastern region, where at least eight thousand people have been killed in the latest escalation since January, according to government figures.

Last Friday, M23 rebels agreed to a ceasefire with African coalition peacekeepers who have announced their withdrawal.

DRC and the UN have often accused neighbouring Rwanda of backing the rebels, but Kigali denies the allegations.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
