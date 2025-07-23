Morocco and Nigeria will meet on Saturday to decide the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after both came through gritty semi-final encounters on Tuesday.

Hosts Morocco edged Ghana on penalties at Rabat’s Stade Olympique while earlier Nigeria ended the reign of defending champions South Africa with a last-gasp 2-1 victory in their clash in Casablanca.

Michelle Alozie’s floating free kick was missed by both the onrushing Nigerian attacker and the South African goalkeeper and floated into the net for the winner four minutes into stoppage time.

Rasheedat Ajibade had given nine-time winners Nigeria the lead from the penalty-spot on the stroke of halftime, before South Africa struck back with a spotkick of their own in the 60th minute, converted by Linda Motlhalo.

Just as it seemed extra time would be needed, Alozie floated a cross deep into the box that beat South Africa goalkeeper Andile Dlamini who was under pressure from two Nigerian forwards.

Ghana had not been given much chance against Morocco, who were supported by a capacity crowd, but took a 26th-minute lead through Stella Nyameke.

Morocco came back to equalise after halftime through Sakina Ouzraoui and then won 4-2 on penalties after extra time. Ghana and South Africa will decide third place in Casablanca on Friday with the final in Rabat on Saturday.

The tournament was originally set for last year but postponed because it clashed with the women’s soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics.

The next Women’s Cup of Nations is scheduled to be played in Morocco again next year.