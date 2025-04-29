Crowds of people from the Maasai community as well as enthusiasts converged in various town along the Kenya- Tanzania border to witness the ancient initiation ceremony of Enkipaata.

It is a unique tradition to the “people of the mountain”, as the Maasai are also known, as they converge in their colorful regalia, decorated faces, beads and jingly necklaces accompanying the fierce hum and stump of the men in perfect unison.

The music echoes across the grasslands where for this occasion, no one cares about the imaginary lines drawn by colonialists that separate them.

It is the beginning of a three part tradition, where the young boys will officially transition to adulthood, and with it be able to take on adult duties like marrying and caring for the community.

Education and tradition

Traditionally this event, that takes place every 10 years or so, would involve boys between the ages of 15 to 30 and would last a year, but it has since evolved to a shorter one month ceremony to align with the boys school schedule, and of course no one kills lions anymore as was required back then.

Joyce Naingisa’s son is taking part in this Enkipaata, and although she is just 34 years old, this ritual has already changed considerably in her lifetime.

“My husband dropped out of school for a whole year so that he could attend,” she says.

“But now, they are the leaders, and they know the importance of education. So these boys will undergo this rite of passage, but we still make sure that they go to school.”

By educating young people about their future role in Maasai society, the rites serve to induct them first to Moranhood, then as young elders, and finally as senior elders.

Respect and responsibility, safeguarding of the lineage, transfer of powers from one age set to the next and the transmission of indigenous knowledge, such as in relation to livestock rearing, conflict management, legends, traditions and life skills, are some of the core values embedded in those rites of passage.

However like many others across Africa, this tradition is threatened by modernisation of society, climate change and shrinking of traditional land space due to urbanization.

For this reason Enkipaata has been declared an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO albeit with a few changes to adapt to modern times.

Isaac Mpusia, a 16-year-old high schooler, was visited at home in March by a group of boys who recruited him to be part of the ceremony.

“When you come here, you learn a lot of things that were done by our parents,” Mpusia says. “You have to have discipline.”

This year, 900 recruits have gone through rigorous training, including family responsibility, marriage, importance of cattle warfare and environment.

And after completion, the group is given a unique name Ileratu, that ties them together as brothers for the rest of their lives.

“When we meet in future, we shall know each other,” says Isaac Mpusia. “Because we come from the same age group.”

After this first stage, ‘Enkipaata’, which is the induction leading to initiation; comes ‘Eunoto’ which is the shaving of the morans paving the way to adulthood; and ‘Olng’esherr’ is the meat-eating ceremony that marks the end of moranism and the beginning of eldership.