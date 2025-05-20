AFRICA
2 min read
DRC sentences former prime minister to 10 years of hard labour over corruption
DRC's former Prime Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo has been sentenced to a decade of forced labour for "embezzling" $247 million belonging to the state.
DRC sentences former prime minister to 10 years of hard labour over corruption
Augustin Matata Ponyo served in the government of DRC's former President Joseph Kabila from 2010 until 2016. / Others
13 hours ago

Former Democratic Republic of Congo's Prime Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo was sentenced on Tuesday to a decade's forced labour for corruption.

Following a nearly four-year stop-start legal battle, the Congolese Constitutional Court found Matata, 60, guilty of embezzling public funds worth up to $247 million.

Matata, who campaigned against DRC's President Felix Tshisekedi in the 2023 vote before dropping out, has consistently denied the charges, describing them as politically motivated.

Besides Matata, the court's presiding judge Dieudonne Kamuleta handed down five years of forced labour to a South African businessman and Deogratias Mutombo, at the time the governor of the Central Bank of DR Congo.

Barred from holding office for five years

Both Matata and Mutombo were barred from holding public office for five years after the end of their forced labours, while the South African was ordered deported from the DRC after serving his time.

Matata's lawyer Laurent Onyemba told AFP that the "iniquitous" verdict was evidence that "this was a political case."

Now head of the opposition Leadership and Governance for Development (LGD) party, Matata served in the government of Joseph Kabila from 2010 until 2016, first as minister of finance and then as prime minister.

The affair came to light in November 2020, when the IGF state spending watchdog reported that $205 million had been plundered out of $285 million handed to a pilot agro-industrial scheme in Bukangalonzo, 250 kilometres (155 miles) southeast of the capital.

Matata claims allegations 'slanderous'

The IGF named Matata as the brains behind the crime, a claim which the ex-premier called "slanderous."

The case first went to trial in October 2021, which foundered after the Constitutional Court ruled it did not have authority over former prime ministers.

It was then referred in June 2022 to the Cour de Cassation, which has jurisdiction over members of parliament.

Weeks later, it referred the matter back to the Constitutional Court.

Supported Tshisekedi's rival in recent elections

In the 2023 presidential vote Matata dropped out of the race to back former provincial governor Moise Katumbi in the hopes of unseating Tshisekedi, accusing his government of preparing "massive electoral fraud."

Tshisekedi vowed to make tackling corruption a priority of his presidency, with several prominent allies of his predecessor Kabila sentenced on his watch.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us