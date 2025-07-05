AFRICA
South Africa, Austria vow to strengthen ties amid geopolitical tensions
South Africa is Austria’s largest trade partner in Africa, receiving about one-third of Austria’s exports to the continent
The visit to Pretoria was the first by an Austrian president since South Africa's independence.
July 5, 2025

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his visiting Austrian counterpart Alexander van der Bellen on Friday discussed the need for reforms to global governance institutions to address current global challenges.

“We meet at a time of heightened global insecurity which is exacerbated by geopolitical tensions, climate emergency, and conflicts in many parts of the world,” Ramaphosa said at a joint media briefing with van der Bellen in the capital Pretoria.

These challenges reinforce the need for strengthening the multilateral system, “which we see under attack,” he said adding that “countries such as Austria and South Africa, who firmly believe in a multilateral system, can defend it.”

Ramaphosa said South Africa and Austria share the belief that global governance institutions, particularly the UN, must be reformed to meet the challenges of the world we live in today.

He said they both acknowledged the importance of the multilateral system in efforts to achieve a world free of war and conflict.

South Africa transition

The two leaders also agreed to further strengthen their bilateral and trade relations.

Ramaphosa thanked Austria for supporting South Africa during its struggle against apartheid, and attributed this solidarity to the firm foundation of their bilateral ties.

Van der Bellen applauded South Africa for its non-violent and inclusive transition from apartheid to democracy. He said this has made South Africa an exemplary model for peace and stability in the world.

This is the first time an Austrian president has visited South Africa. Van der Bellen said his country shares South Africa’s values of multilateralism, including respect for international law and peace through disarmament.

Van der Bellen also said South Africa is Austria’s most important trade partner on the continent, with one-third of all Austrian exports to Africa coming through South Africa, while a quarter of its imports from Africa are from South Africa.

He said Austria is among one of the top EU investors in South Africa having invested about €700 million ($823,826,500).

The two countries also signed a memorandum of cooperation in the fields of consular affairs, education, and vocational training through work-based learning.

