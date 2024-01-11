AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa's Gaza genocide case against Israel starts at ICJ
The International Court of Justice will hear South Africa's arguments on Thursday and Israel's response on Friday.
South Africa's Gaza genocide case against Israel starts at ICJ
Public hearings in South Africa's genocide case against Israel began on Thursday at the International Court of Justice. Photo / AA
January 11, 2024

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday opened hearings in a case in which South Africa is demanding an emergency suspension of Israel's military attacks on Gaza, where it says Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians.

In two days of hearings, the World Court, as the ICJ is also known, will hear South Africa's arguments on Thursday and Israel's response on Friday.

A ruling on the emergency measures is expected later this month. The court will not rule at that time on the genocide allegations.

"Our opposition to the ongoing slaughter of the people of Gaza has driven us as a country to approach the ICJ," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said of the genocide accusations, rejected by Israel and its top backer, the United States.

Rejected accusations

Israel has rejected the accusations of genocide as baseless.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on social media platform X: "I want to make a few points absolutely clear: Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population."

South Africa and Israel are both parties to the 1948 Genocide Convention, which obliges them to not commit genocide and also to prevent and punish it.

Read more: South Africa's genocide case against Israel: How the ICJ works

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us