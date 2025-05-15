AFRICA
Uganda army chief warns women soldiers against parading in trousers
Uganda's army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba has warned military commanders against making women soldiers parade in trousers, saying "trousers are for men, not women."
Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Ugandan army chief, has suggested that his father, President Yoweri Museveni, will seek re-election in upcoming polls. / Photo: Reuters
May 15, 2025

The Ugandan president's son said on Thursday that any citizen who would vote against his father in upcoming polls would be deported, while also banning women in the army from wearing trousers.

The East African country is due to hold a general election in January, and there has been a mounting crackdown on the opposition in recent months.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son and heir-apparent of long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni, is infamous for his colourful tweets that touch on everything from military matters to his social life.

On Thursday, he posted on X that individuals who "who do not support Mzee wholeheartedly better be very careful!" using an honorific for his father.

Threatens to 'deport traitors'

"We will deport all the traitors in public view!" he added.

Earlier this month Kainerugaba claimed to have captured and tortured opposition leader Bobi Wine's bodyguard Eddie Mutwe, who later appeared in court showing signs of torture, according to Justice Minister Norbert Mao.

In another post, Kainerugaba wrote that he took "full responsibility" for the actions of his soldiers, "including the long overdue beating of Eddie Mutwe."

He added: "That was an appetiser!"

Trousers for female soldiers

Rounding out his string of posts, the commander of the army also said that all serving women would from now on march in skirts.

"Trousers are for men not for women. Anyone who forces our sisters to put on trousers on parade again will have a very bad day," he explained.

Only a fraction of the Ugandan People's Defence Force (UPDF) is made up of women, and they are issued the same daily uniform as their male counterparts. They are permitted to wear skirts on formal occasions, according to local media.

SOURCE:AFP
