AFRICA
2 min read
Kenya warns TikTok of sanctions after child content expose
Kenyan authorities have ordered TikTok to take down sexually suggestive content involving minors following an investigative report.
Kenya warns TikTok of sanctions after child content expose
TikTok is one of the most consumed social media platforms in Kenya. / Photo: Reuters
March 6, 2025

Kenyan authorities on Thursday ordered TikTok to take down sexual content involving minors following a BBC investigative report exposing the exploitation in the country.

The report, published on Monday, said TikTok was profiting from sexual livestreams performed by Kenyan teenagers as young as 15.

In a statement, the Communications Authority of Kenya said it had launched a formal inquiry and warned that it "will not hesitate to issue sanctions" if any violations of the law by the Chinese video-sharing app are identified.

Kenyan law criminalises online child exploitation, and on Tuesday, a Dutch national was sentenced to 10 years in prison for exposing minors to pornographic content via WhatsApp.

Kenya asks TikTok to 'explain offensive content'

The regulatory body further called on TikTok to "explain how offensive content is able to bypass its content moderation mechanisms."

TikTok is the third most popular social media platform in Kenya after Facebook and WhatsApp.

The app attracts young people with a never-ending scroll of ultra-brief videos and has more than one billion active users worldwide.

TikTok has faced accusations of espionage in the United States and is under investigation by the European Union over claims it was used to sway Romania's presidential election in favour of a far-right candidate.

In several countries, the use of the platform by state institution personnel has been banned.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us