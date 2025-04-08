AFRICA
Algeria closes airspace to Mali amid row over drone shoot-down
Algeria said it regretted "having to apply reciprocity" after Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso recalled their ambassadors from Algiers.
Algeria's decision to close its airspace to Mali comes amid a row over alleged shooting down of a Malian drone. / Reuters
April 8, 2025

Algeria has closed its airspace and recalled its ambassador to Mali amid a diplomatic row over the alleged shoot-down of a drone from the neighbouring country.

"Due to repeated violations of our airspace by the Malian state, the Algerian government has decided to close air navigation coming from or heading to the Malian state, starting today," the Algerian defence ministry said on Monday.

Algiers also recalled its ambassador to Niger in a retaliatory move after the two countries along with Burkina Faso called their ambassadors home over the alleged shoot-down.

The three military-run African allies jointly announced the ambassadors' recall on Sunday. Mali had accused Algeria of downing one of its drones over its territory last week, a claim Algiers denies.

Northern Mali borders Algeria and is the scene of a separatist rebellion, while terrorist attacks continue to trouble the nation.

’False allegations’

Algeria said on Monday that it regretted "having to apply reciprocity" following the move by the three countries.

As part of the measure, the newly-assigned Algerian ambassador to Burkina Faso would delay taking up his duties, Algeria's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The "false allegations", coming particularly from Mali, "only conceal very imperfectly the search for outlets and diversions from the manifest failure of a putschist project that has locked Mali into a spiral of insecurity, instability, distress and destitution," it added.

Algeria said on April 1 that it had shot down an armed reconnaissance drone in its airspace without giving further details.

Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali have formed their own confederation, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), set up initially as a defence pact in 2023.

