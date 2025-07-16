The defeated July 15, 2016, coup attempt marked one of the most critical turning points in Türkiye’s history, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at the commemoration ceremony for July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day at parliament in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan said the coup attempt was a tough test that the state and the nation overcame with pride.

On the night of the coup attempt, the true greatness of Türkiye was more strongly and clearly understood, he said.

Erdogan expressed gratitude to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives, the veterans who defended the nation, the citizens who filled the streets to resist the coup attempt, and the millions abroad who supported Türkiye during that critical night.

He said the call to prayer recited on the night of July 15 echoed not only in Türkiye but across cities like Skopje (North Macedonia), Baku (Azerbaijan), and Cairo, as prayers for Türkiye rose from thousands of kilometres away, from Pakistan to Indonesia, Bosnia to Somalia.

True stance

The Turkish president said the night of July 15 was a heroic epic that will be remembered with pride, calling it “a victory of bare hands over tanks, planes, and bombs.”

He called it the triumph of a brave nation over traitors.

“This epic is the latest proof of how big, strong, alive and invincible we are when united as a nation,” he said, adding that the coup plot by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) collapsed under the people's courageous resistance and that the nation not only stopped a coup but also repelled an attempted occupation.

Erdogan also stated that the night of July 15 revealed the true stance of individuals across the nation, as some courageously resisted the coup attempt while others dismissed the struggle or remained indifferent.

He said July 15 is etched into the nation’s memory, adding that those who supported the coup or tried to undermine the people's victory will be remembered with shame, while those who defended the national will that night will be honoured with lasting respect.

Erdogan added that the Turkish nation defended its independence on the streets while lawmakers upheld democracy in parliament, thanking all MPs for standing with the people regardless of political affiliation.

Terror-free Türkiye

Erdogan underlined that the sacrifices of the martyrs and the struggles of the veterans on July 15 “were not in vain,” emphasising that the vision of a Türkiye free from terrorism will be their legacy.

He said the country’s liberation from decades of terror will pave the way for a new era of progress across all fields, from the economy and defence to development, security, and foreign policy.

“A terror-free Türkiye will unlock the path to a terror-free region, accelerating the construction of the Century of Türkiye. In a multipolar world, our Türkiye will take its rightful place as a new centre of power," Erdogan said.

Erdogan expressed full confidence in the Turkish nation, the country’s democratic resilience, and the enduring unity of its people, voicing strong belief that parliament will continue to support the fight against terrorism with the same spirit of solidarity shown on July 15.

The defeated coup attempt, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 were wounded, was plotted and carried out by the terrorist group FETO.



