A former minister for Côte d'Ivoire's ruling party who was arrested in June for criticising the exclusion of opposition candidates from upcoming presidential elections was released Monday after apologising, his lawyer said.

Joel N'Guessan, who served as human rights minister in 2006-2007 and is a former spokesperson for the current ruling party, was arrested June 18 for "discrediting the judicial institution and magistrates", according to prosecutors.

The courts have banned four opposition figures, including former president Laurent Gbagbo, from the October 25 poll.

In an interview with lemondeactuel.com just before his arrest, N'Guessan stated that he was "convinced that the exclusion of certain political actors will lead to a national crisis".

Still faces charges

This past Saturday, N'Guessan apologised for his comments, and on Monday his lawyer Ange Rodrigue Dadje said in a statement that he has been granted a "provisional release" and had returned to his residence, though he omitted whether his client still faces charges.

"I realized that my interview shocked many people in the justice system, particularly judges," the ex-minister wrote in a statement Saturday.

"I therefore wish to offer my sincere apologies to the judicial system and the judges for my comments in this interview," he added.

Casting "discredit on institutions" can be punished by three to five years of prison in Côte d'Ivoire.

Tense election

The West African country has experienced numerous outbreaks of violence during elections.

In late 2010 and early 2011, the election of President Alassane Ouattara - an outcome contested by his rival Gbagbo - sparked turmoil which left some 3,000 people dead.

The ruling party has regularly denied intervening in the electoral process, saying it leaves decisions to what it claims is an independent judiciary.