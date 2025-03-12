Nigeria has confirmed five new deaths from Lassa fever, a viral haemorrhagic fever endemic in West Africa.

The latest update from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) brought the total number of reported deaths recorded this year to 100.

The NCDC said that it has been closely monitoring the situation and their data shows a rise in confirmed cases.

According to a latest report made available to journalists on Wednesday, the NCDC recorded 236 new suspected cases, 29 new confirmed case and five new deaths from 13 states in Nigeria.

Spread through contact

“Cumulatively in week nine, 2025, 100 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.7% which is marginally lower than the CFR for the same period in 2024 (18.8%). In total for 2025, 13 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 75 Local Government Areas,” NCDC report read.

Lassa fever is typically spread through contact with infected rodents, contaminated food, or health care workers who come into contact with infected patients.

Symptoms can range from mild to severe and include fever, headache, and muscle pain.

Though the Nigerian government and health authorities are working to contain the outbreak, the disease continues to spread across cities.