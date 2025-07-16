AFRICA
Trump administration deports five migrants to Eswatini
The deported men are nationals of Vietnam, Laos, Yemen, Cuba and Jamaica and have been described by the authorities as criminal illegal aliens.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a press conference. / Reuters
July 16, 2025

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced the third-country deportation from the United States of five "criminal illegal aliens" to the Kingdom of Eswatini.

"These criminal illegal aliens are so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back," Department of Homeland Security officials wrote on X.

The deported men are nationals of Vietnam, Laos, Yemen, Cuba and Jamaica.

On July 4, the US deported eight other migrants to conflict-plagued South Sudan, after the Supreme Court authorized the move.

Eswatini, the last absolute monarchy in Africa, has been led by King Mswati III since 1986.

The country, formerly known as Swaziland, is landlocked by neighbors South Africa and Mozambique.

