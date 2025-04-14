TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye condemns deadly attack on Sudan refugee camp
Ankara urges end to Al Fasher siege after strikes on Zamzam camp kill civilians and aid workers.
Türkiye condemns deadly attack on Sudan refugee camp
"We condemn the attacks carried out on the Zamzam refugee camp near Al Fasher, Sudan, which resulted in the killing of humanitarian aid workers and many civilians," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in an official statement. / TRT World and Agencies
April 14, 2025

Türkiye has condemned the recent attacks on the Zamzam refugee camp near Al Fasher in Sudan, which killed many civilians and humanitarian aid workers.

"We condemn the attacks carried out on the Zamzam refugee camp near Al Fasher, Sudan, which resulted in the killing of humanitarian aid workers and many civilians," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in an official statement on Monday.

Emphasising Ankara’s stance against the targeting of non-combatants, the statement added: "Targeting civilians cannot be justified under any circumstances."

Humanitarian crisis escalates

The ministry also renewed Türkiye’s appeal for a resolution to the worsening humanitarian situation in Al Fasher, where ongoing clashes and blockades have severely restricted access to food, water, and medical aid.

"We reiterate our call for an immediate end to the siege of Al Fasher and the suffering of the Sudanese people," the statement read. Reaffirming its diplomatic position, Türkiye underscored its commitment to Sudan’s sovereignty.

"We reaffirm our strong support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Sudan."

No party has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks on Friday, which come amid an escalating conflict between Sudan’s military and paramilitary forces.

The violence has displaced millions and triggered international concern over worsening humanitarian conditions in Darfur and beyond.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UN chief urges dialogue after Libya capital truce
UN chief urges dialogue after Libya capital truce
Ethiopia's TPLF party says ban 'serious threat' to peace process
Ethiopia's TPLF party says ban 'serious threat' to peace process
S. Sudan medical system 'collapsing': Doctors Without Borders
S. Sudan medical system 'collapsing': Doctors Without Borders
Suspected insurgents raid eastern Burkina Faso city, free prisoners
Suspected insurgents raid eastern Burkina Faso city, free prisoners
Uganda army chief warns women soldiers against parading in trousers
Uganda army chief warns women soldiers against parading in trousers
No guarantees talks with Ukraine will be smooth—Lavrov
No guarantees talks with Ukraine will be smooth—Lavrov
South Sudan dismisses President Kiir's death rumours
South Sudan dismisses President Kiir's death rumours
South African grannies hit runway with pride in rare contest
South African grannies hit runway with pride in rare contest
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
Trump says he might attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye on Friday
Trump says he might attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye on Friday
Sudan paramilitary attack leaves Khartoum without electricity
Sudan paramilitary attack leaves Khartoum without electricity
Ukraine, Russia to hold first direct talks since 2022 in Istanbul
Ukraine, Russia to hold first direct talks since 2022 in Istanbul
South Africa's Ramaphosa to meet Trump next week amid tensions
South Africa's Ramaphosa to meet Trump next week amid tensions
NATO's core values under threat in Ukraine, Gaza — Hakan Fidan
NATO's core values under threat in Ukraine, Gaza — Hakan Fidan
Plane crash in Chad kills two people on rhino monitoring mission
Plane crash in Chad kills two people on rhino monitoring mission
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us