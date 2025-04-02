Football coach Carlo Ancelotti's tax fraud trial began on Wednesday in Spain, with accusations of evading €1 million ($1.08 million) in taxes from image rights during his first spell at Real Madrid.

The Italian coach, 65, faces charges for two counts of tax fraud related to the 2014 and 2015 tax years.

Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of nearly five years, along with a fine of €3.2 million ($3.44 million). They claim Ancelotti failed to report income from his image rights, declaring only his salary from Madrid.

Out-of-court settlement

The trial is set to last three days, with an out-of-court settlement still possible at any point in the process. Before the hearing, prosecutors confirmed that Spain's tax authority had seized the owed amount, plus interest, from Ancelotti.

The Real Madrid boss has denied the accusations and voiced confidence in the Spanish judicial system, saying last week that he looks forward to testifying in court.

Ancelotti has a remarkable record in football, having led teams to the Champions League crown five times – twice with AC Milan and three times with Real Madrid.

He also stands out for being the only coach to win domestic league titles in five major European countries: England, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France.

Ancelotti is the latest football star under investigation by Spanish tax authorities for alleged tax fraud, following high-profile cases like those of players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, many of which were settled out of court with large fines.



