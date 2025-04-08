AFRICA
2 min read
Over 100 killed in RSF attacks near Khartoum - medics
The Sudanese army and RSF have been at war since April 2023, with death toll estimates ranging from 20,000 to as high as 130,000.
Over 100 killed in RSF attacks near Khartoum - medics
The local Sudan Doctors Network said on Tuesday that the fatalities occurred in attacks in the Jama’iya region, south of Omdurman, over the past week. / AA
April 8, 2025

More than 100 people, including women and children, were killed in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, Sudanese medics said.

The local Sudan Doctors Network said on Tuesday that the fatalities occurred in attacks in the Jama’iya region, south of Omdurman, over the past week.

There was no immediate comment from the Sudanese army or the RSF.

The army and paramilitary group have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 15 million others, according to the United Nations and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

TRT Global - Sudan hopes peace triumphs after SAF's Khartoum victory

Khartoum's recapture by the Sudanese army may not be enough to make the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces concede defeat immediately, but the country's suffering millions would be hoping that it marks the beginning of the end of the war.

🔗

Seizing ground

In recent weeks, the RSF’s control has shrunk rapidly across Sudan’s states, with the army gaining ground.

Since late March, army victories in Khartoum have accelerated, including seizing the presidential palace, ministry headquarters, the airport, and key security and military sites for the first time since the war began two years ago.

Across Sudan’s 17 other states, the RSF now holds only portions of North and West Kordofan, pockets in South Kordofan and Blue Nile, and four of Darfur’s five states in the west.

The army, however, controls Al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur, the region’s fifth state.

/

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us