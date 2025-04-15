AFRICA
1 min read
France recalls its ambassador from Algeria as tensions grow
It comes days after Algeria ordered 12 French officials from the interior ministry to leave within 48 hours.
Relations between Paris and Algiers have come under strain recently. / Reuters
April 15, 2025

France on Tuesday said it is expelling 12 Algerian officials, as tensions between Paris and Algiers escalate following the expulsion of 12 French officials.

The move follows Algeria’s decision on Monday to order 12 French embassy officials to leave the country within 48 hours, after the indictment of three men in Paris, one of whom worked for an Algerian consulate in France, on terrorism-related charges.

“In response to their unjustified and incomprehensible decision, we are expelling 12 Algerian agents and recalling our ambassador for consultations,” Foreign Minister Jean Noel-Barrot wrote on X.

He said were responding “as announced” since Algeria chose “escalation.”

“Dialogue is always welcome, but not one-sided,” he added.

The French national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office confirmed the suspects were charged for arrest, kidnapping, unlawful detention and connections to a terrorist enterprise.

Barrot had earlier called the Algerian move "regrettable" and warned it "will not be without consequences."

SOURCE:AA
