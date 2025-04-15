A diplomatic row between Algeria and France is deepening after Algeria expelled 12 French officials. The move by Algeria follows the arrest of its citizen in France.

French foreign minister on Tuesday threatened Algeria with ‘‘consequences’’.

Jean-Noel Barrot said the move was "regrettable" and warned it "will not be without consequences", adding that if "Algeria chooses escalation, we will respond with the greatest firmness".

Algeria's foreign ministry declared the 12 persona non grata after the arrest in France of an Algerian consular official, a "vile act" it blamed on French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau.

For decades, ties between France and Algeria have gone through diplomatic upheavals, and the fresh row comes at a delicate time in relations.

On Friday, French prosecutors indicted three Algerians, including a consular official, on suspicion of involvement in the 2024 abduction of an opponent of the Algerian government, Amir Boukhors, in a Paris suburb.