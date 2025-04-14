AFRICA
Southern African troops deny staging joint operations with militants in DRC
The M23 rebels had accused the SADC troops of engaging in joint military operations in the eastern city of Goma.
Southern African troops are preparing to withdraw from DR Congo. / Reuters
April 14, 2025

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Monday "firmly" denied any involvement of its Democratic Republic of Congo mission (SAMIDRC) in joint military operations in Congo as claimed by the M23 rebels and their allies.

The SADC expressed “deep concern” over the allegations made by the rebels in a statement.

The M23 and the Congo River Alliance (AFC) said in a statement on Saturday that SAMIDRC engaged in joint military operations in the eastern city of Goma alongside the Congolese military (FARDC), the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) - an armed group operating in eastern Congo - and pro-government Wazalendo militia.

“SAMIDRC has not participated in any joint operations as claimed. These assertions are both inaccurate and misleading,” the Southern African bloc said.

‘Structured withdrawals

The SADC said SAMIDRC is executing a “structured and coordinated” withdrawal from Congo, in line with the SADC Summit's decision, which directed the termination of the SAMIDRC mandate.

The bloc reaffirmed its commitment to its agreements with the M23 leadership and to supporting peaceful efforts for lasting stability in eastern Congo.

The SADC called on all parties to “act responsibly, refrain from the spread of misinformation, and work collectively toward de-escalation and the restoration of peace in the region.”

Humanitarian crisis

Since January, eastern Congo has been grappled with a security and humanitarian crisis following a fresh offensive by the M23 rebel group. The rebels have seized significant territory in the provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu.

Congo and others accuse neighboring Rwanda of backing the M23 rebel group. Rwanda, however, denies the allegations.

In March, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame called for a ceasefire during surprise talks mediated by Qatar's emir in Doha.

SOURCE:AA
