AFRICA
1 min read
Students killed in Tunisia school wall collapse
The incident sparked public anger, with local residents staging protests shortly after the wall collapsed.
Students killed in Tunisia school wall collapse
Officials have said the wall was in a dilapidated state. / Getty
April 14, 2025

A wall collapse at a school in Tunisia killed three high-school students and seriously injured two others on Monday, the civil defence rescue agency said.

"The collapse of a dilapidated wall today led to the death of three students, aged between 18 and 19," in Tunisia's central Sidi Bouzi, civil defence spokesperson Moez Triaa told AFP.

The two injured students were taken to hospital, he said, without providing further details.

The incident sparked public anger, with local residents staging protests shortly after the wall collapsed, according to videos shared on social media.

Call for strike

Tunisia's powerful UGTT labour union federation called for a nationwide school strike to protest what it said was "the authorities' failure to find real and serious solutions to save public schools".

In a statement, the UGTT blamed the "painful tragedy" on official negligence, accusing the government of abandoning basic maintenance of school facilities.

Sidi Bouzid is the birthplace of the 2011 revolution that toppled authoritarian president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and later swept through the region in the Arab Spring uprisings.

Tunisians in interior regions have long deplored socioeconomic woes and lack of infrastructure.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN chief urges dialogue after Libya capital truce
UN chief urges dialogue after Libya capital truce
Ethiopia's TPLF party says ban 'serious threat' to peace process
Ethiopia's TPLF party says ban 'serious threat' to peace process
S. Sudan medical system 'collapsing': Doctors Without Borders
S. Sudan medical system 'collapsing': Doctors Without Borders
Suspected insurgents raid eastern Burkina Faso city, free prisoners
Suspected insurgents raid eastern Burkina Faso city, free prisoners
Uganda army chief warns women soldiers against parading in trousers
Uganda army chief warns women soldiers against parading in trousers
No guarantees talks with Ukraine will be smooth—Lavrov
No guarantees talks with Ukraine will be smooth—Lavrov
South Sudan dismisses President Kiir's death rumours
South Sudan dismisses President Kiir's death rumours
South African grannies hit runway with pride in rare contest
South African grannies hit runway with pride in rare contest
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
Trump says he might attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye on Friday
Trump says he might attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye on Friday
Sudan paramilitary attack leaves Khartoum without electricity
Sudan paramilitary attack leaves Khartoum without electricity
Ukraine, Russia to hold first direct talks since 2022 in Istanbul
Ukraine, Russia to hold first direct talks since 2022 in Istanbul
South Africa's Ramaphosa to meet Trump next week amid tensions
South Africa's Ramaphosa to meet Trump next week amid tensions
NATO's core values under threat in Ukraine, Gaza — Hakan Fidan
NATO's core values under threat in Ukraine, Gaza — Hakan Fidan
Plane crash in Chad kills two people on rhino monitoring mission
Plane crash in Chad kills two people on rhino monitoring mission
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us