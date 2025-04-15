AFRICA
2 min read
African Union, European Union discuss Sudan's war in London
The Sudanese government had slammed the UK’s decision to host the international conference without inviting Sudanese authorities to attend.
African Union, European Union discuss Sudan's war in London
Sudan accuses UK of "leniency toward the militia.” / Getty Images
April 15, 2025

The UK on Tuesday is co-host a conference in London alongside the African Union, EU, France and Germany to mark the two-year anniversary of the conflict in Sudan.

The one-day conference will bring foreign ministers and leading humanitarian leaders together at a conference in London regarding humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

In a statement, the British Foreign Office said that international representatives will discuss how to achieve a peaceful end to the conflict the conflict and address the issues preventing aid reaching those most in need.

Sudan's foreign minister had slammed the conference saying Sudanese authorities should have been invited and that act highlighted “evidence of Britain’s leniency toward the militia.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary David Lammy will announce new life-saving aid, worth £120 million ($158.4 million) to support over 650,000 Sudanese people.

He will also identify steps to improve humanitarian access and find a long-term political solution to the ongoing crisis, added in the statement.

"We need to act now to stop the crisis from becoming an all-out catastrophe, ensuring aid gets to those who need it the most," said Lammy ahead of the conference.

African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Bankole Adeoye said: "The African Union is committed to assisting all the people of Sudan build a brighter democratic future by working to silence the guns."

Since April 15, 2023, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has been battling the army for control of Sudan, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 victims have been killed and 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities.

In recent weeks, the RSF has lost significant territory across Sudan to government forces.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us