AFRICA
3 min read
UN condemns attacks on Port Sudan airport
The United Nations has condemned drone attacks on Port Sudan airport, with the Sudanese government accusing paramilitary group RSF of involvement in the attacks.
UN condemns attacks on Port Sudan airport
The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been engaged in war since April 2023. / Photo: AP
May 6, 2025

The UN humanitarian affairs office on Tuesday condemned reported drone attacks on Port Sudan International Airport, saying the strikes violate international humanitarian law and severely undermine aid operations for the country.

"Sudan airport is a lifeline for humanitarian operations, serving as the primary entry point for aid, personnel, medical supplies and other life-saving relief that is coming into Sudan," Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told a UN briefing in Geneva.

"Such attacks further increase the already severe access and logistical challenges facing humanitarian actors across the country, and these attacks are in violation of international humanitarian law," Laerke said.

He added that the humanitarian affairs office also has unconfirmed reports indicating that other pieces of critical infrastructure are being targeted in Port Sudan.

Electricity outage in Port Sudan

"Yesterday, because of the attacks on the airport, the humanitarian air service that we depend on for moving people and supplies around was put on hold," Laerke said. "I cannot imagine that it's up and running right now when we see renewed attacks on the airport."

Sudanese authorities reported an electricity outage in Port Sudan earlier on Tuesday following a drone strike on the main power plant in the city, the country’s main gateway for trade.

No group claimed responsibility, but the Sudanese government accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of carrying out the attack.

Explosions were heard throughout the city after strikes reportedly targeted multiple sites, including the airport and seaport.

Deadly war

Port Sudan, located on the Red Sea, has served as Sudan’s temporary administrative capital and de facto seat of the Sudanese government following the outbreak of clashes with the Rapid Support Forces since April 2023.

On Sunday, Sudanese authorities accused the Rapid Support Forces of striking the eastern cities of Port Sudan and Kassala with combat drones, prompting widespread condemnation from Arab nations.

In recent weeks, drone strikes have increasingly targeted power stations in northern cities such as Merowe, Dongola, Al Dabbah, and Atbara, with the Sudanese government blaming the rebel faction for the attacks.

Since April 2023, the Rapid Support Forces has been battling the army for control of Sudan, resulting in thousands of deaths and creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The conflict has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 15 million, according to UN estimates and local authorities. Independent research from US-based scholars places the death toll closer to 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us