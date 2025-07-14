AFRICA
Côte d'Ivoire extradites Beninese journalist arrested over president's criticism
Côte d'Ivoire has arrested and extradited to Benin a journalist critical of Benin's president, the reporter's lawyers have said.
Patrice Talon is Benin's president. / TRT Afrika Français
July 14, 2025

Côte d'Ivoire has arrested and extradited to Benin a journalist critical of Benin's president, the reporter's lawyers said late on Sunday.

Hugues Comlan Soussoukpe, the publishing director of online newspaper Olofofo, had been living in exile in Togo, where he had held refugee status since 2019, according to his lawyers.

At the invitation of Côte d'Ivoire's digital transition ministry, he travelled to Abidjan on July 8 for an online innovation forum.

On July 11, Benin's press began reporting that he had been arrested in Côte d'Ivoire's economic capital and extradited.

Lawyer demands respect for journalist's rights

Soussoukpe's lawyer, Charlemagne Dagbedji, confirmed on Sunday that he had been arrested.

He demanded that his client's "fundamental rights be strictly respected" and accused Côte d'Ivoire of inviting the journalist "for him to then be captured by the Beninese authorities."

Soussoukpe's legal team said in a statement on Sunday evening that he had been imprisoned in Ouidah, south of Benin.

Condemning the arrest and his extradition, Reporters Without Borders urged Benin to release Soussoukpe immediately.

Online activist's kidnap

Benin has previously been accused of kidnapping online activist Steve Amoussou from neighbouring Togo.

Amoussous was detained in August 2024 and in June this year handed a two-year jail sentence for criticising the authorities.

