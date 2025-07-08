The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has successfully completed the renovation and repair of the Najashi Tomb and Mosque in the village of Najash, known as the first Muslim settlement in Africa, located in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The project, implemented in collaboration with the Ethiopian authorities, enabled the restoration of this important historical building damaged by the civil war.

The Najashi Tomb and Mosque, located in Najash, is a site of immense historical and cultural significance.

Established around 615 CE, it is believed to be one of the oldest mosques in Africa and a testament to the early days of Islam.

‘‘Within the scope of the new renovation and repair works initiated by TIKA, the dome of the mausoleum, the mosque minaret, the wall and wooden parts of the multi-purpose hall were repaired,’’ TIKA said in a statement.

Significance in Islamic history

‘‘In addition, the wear and tear caused by time and climatic conditions were eliminated throughout the complex,’’ it added.



The renovation, carried out in collaboration with Ethiopian Heritage Authority and Regional Culture and Tourism Bureau, has helped to restore the historical site to its former glory.

‘‘Thanks to this project completed with the support of TIKA, the Najashi Tomb and Mosque, one of our most valuable historical and cultural heritage abroad, was protected and secured for future generations,’’ the Turkish agency said.

The mosque is named after King Najashi, a just and fair ruler who provided refuge to the companions of Prophet Muhammad during the first Islamic hijra.

The Najashi Tomb and Mosque, regarded as the first home for migrating Muslims, is considered as a symbol of the hospitality of the Abyssinian King Najashi Ashame.

Tourism potential

The mosque complex features a tomb behind the main building, containing 15 graves of the first Islamic immigrants to Ethiopia.

TIKA described the repair work as one of its ‘‘prestige projects’’. The complex, whose restoration was previously completed in 2019, was damaged in the civil war between 2020-2022.

The architecture of the mosque is a blend of traditional and Ottoman styles.

The Najashi Tomb and Mosque holds great significance for Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

It represents the spirit of coexistence and solidarity that defined the early days of Islam and showcases the rich cultural heritage of Ethiopia and Africa in general. The site is a living part of Islamic legacy, symbolising faith, sanctuary, and resilience.

The Najashi Tomb and Mosque contributes to the local tourism industry and serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving cultural heritage.

As a symbol of Ethiopia's rich history and cultural diversity, the Najashi Tomb and Mosque continues to inspire and educate visitors from around the world. Its significance extends beyond its historical importance, representing a shared legacy that transcends borders and cultures.

‘‘By keeping alive an important heritage of Islamic history in Africa, TIKA both strengthened the ties of friendship and contributed to the revival of our cultural values,’’ the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency said.