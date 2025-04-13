TÜRKİYE
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to Africa on 20th anniversary of AU observer status
Ankara highlights strategic partnership and promises deeper cooperation through concrete projects and shared goals.
The fourth Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit, set to be held in 2026, will give an opportunity to further boost cooperation, said the statement. / TRT World
April 13, 2025

Türkiye has reaffirmed its enduring commitment to strengthening relations with Africa, marking the 20th anniversary of obtaining observer status at the African Union (AU) with a pledge to deepen cooperation based on mutual respect and equal partnership.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Saturday, Ankara emphasised the importance it places on its ties with the continent.

“On the twentieth anniversary of Türkiye obtaining observer status at the African Union, we reaffirm our commitment to our relations with the entire continent and all African countries, which are shaped on the basis of mutual respect, equal partnership, and win-win principles,” the ministry said.

From observer to strategic partner

Türkiye was granted observer status at the African Union in 2005 and gained recognition as a Strategic Partner in 2008, reflecting its growing diplomatic and economic outreach across the continent.

Since then, Türkiye has expanded its presence in Africa, increasing the number of embassies, trade missions, and development projects.

The ministry noted that Türkiye is “pleased” with the progress made over the past two decades and vowed to continue supporting projects that align with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, a strategic framework aimed at transforming Africa into a global powerhouse of the future.

Looking ahead: 2026 Türkiye-Africa Summit

The statement also pointed to the upcoming 4th Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit, set for 2026, as an opportunity to strengthen ties further.

These summits, held regularly since 2008, serve as platforms to chart the course of cooperation in areas including trade, security, education, infrastructure, and health.

“Türkiye, with all our institutions and organisations, will remain a reliable partner of the African Union and African countries,” the ministry said.

“We will work with the African Union toward building a shared future in peace and prosperity.”

A trusted partner across the continent

Türkiye's Africa policy has been driven by its commitment to development-based diplomacy.

Through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the country has implemented hundreds of aid and development projects across the continent.

Its trade volume with African countries has also increased significantly in the last two decades.

As Türkiye marks this milestone, it positions itself not only as an observer but as an active and constructive force in Africa’s development journey.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
