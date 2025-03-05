AFRICA
Army, RSF fighters clash in Sudan's capital
Fierce clashes have been reported between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's capital Khartoum.
Khartoum has been the centre of fierce fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). / Photo: AFP
March 5, 2025

Fierce clashes were reported on Wednesday between the Sudanese army and its rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital Khartoum and the southeastern Sennar State.

“Clashes with heavy weapons erupted in central Khartoum between the army and RSF forces since early morning,” a local source told Anadolu.

Powerful explosions were heard in the area and billows of smoke were seen rising into the sky, witnesses said.

Activists also reported clashes between army forces and RSF fighters in Al-Dali and Al-Mazmum areas of Sennar State, the last strongholds of the paramilitary group in the state.

RSF shelling kills at least six people at refugee camp

Meanwhile, a local relief committee in El-Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur State in western Sudan, said six people were killed and several others injured by RSF shelling on the Abu Shouk displacement camp.

Darfur Governor Arcua Minnawi said on his X account that the RSF's siege on El-Fasher and starvation of its people are "of the biggest crimes and humanitarian violations.”

The Khartoum State Health Ministry said in a statement that a child was killed and five civilians were injured during intense artillery shelling by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on residential areas in the Karari district of Omdurman, west of Khartoum.

The shelling mainly targeted the Al-Thawra neighbourhood and Albulk's girls' school. The victims sustained varying degrees of injuries, the statement confirmed.

Deadly war

There was no immediate comment from the rebel faction on the accusation.

Sudan has been embroiled in a war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023, with over 20,000 people killed and 14 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities.

However, research from US universities estimates that the death toll is around 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
