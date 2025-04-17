Nigeria and South Africa have signed an accord to boost cooperation in mining, Nigeria's mines minister said on Thursday, highlighting Abuja's push to diversify its economy away from oil.

Mines Minister Dele Alake said the two countries will partner on mining, including geological mapping using drones, share mineral data, and jointly explore agro and energy minerals in Nigeria.

Besides oil, Nigeria is also rich in gold, limestone, lithium, iron ore and zinc. Nigeria has around 23 mineral deposits in commercial quantities.

Nigeria is seeking to revamp a mining sector that has long been underdeveloped, contributing less than 1% to its gross domestic product.

South Africa's established mining expertise makes it a key partner in this effort, Alake said.