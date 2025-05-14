AFRICA
Thiam re-elected head of Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition party
Two days after resigning as the head of Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition party, former international banker Tidjane Thiam was re-elected to the post on Wednesday.
Tidjane Thiam was elected the head of Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition party, PDCI, on May 14, 2025. / Photo: AP
May 14, 2025

Two days after resigning as the head of Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition party, former international banker Tidjane Thiam was re-elected to the post on Wednesday.

Thiam resigned as leader of the Democratic Party of Côte d'Ivoire (PDCI) on Monday in the fallout from a court barring him from standing in a presidential election on October 25.

Thiam was the only candidate in the new party ballot and received 99.8% of the 5,190 votes cast at a special congress, said party vice chairperson Georges Ezaley.

Several dozen supporters applauded outside the party headquarters as the result was announced.

'Effectively ruled out'

Thiam has blamed "judicial harassment" for the action that saw him effectively ruled out of the presidential vote.

An Abidjan court struck him off the electoral list last month, saying the 62-year-old had lost Côte d'Ivoire's nationality when he acquired French citizenship in 1987.

Presidential candidates are not allowed to hold dual citizenship. Thiam was born in Côte d'Ivoire and renounced his French nationality in March to enable his run for the top job.

Thiam, who has not been in Côte d'Ivoire for more than a month, still faces a legal case – expected to be heard on Thursday – against his original election as head of the PDCI in 2023.

'Have conviction Thiam will be presidential candidate Côte'

That case was brought by a party member who also contests Thiam's Côte d'Ivoire's nationality.

Party stalwarts are still counting on him however. "We have reiterated our support for Tidjane Thiam. We have the conviction that he will be (presidential) candidate and that he will be elected in 2025. There is no plan B," party worker Elisabeth Golli told AFP.

Despite such optimism, analysts have stressed Thiam faces a battle to be able to stand this year.

Côte d'Ivoire's authorities insist that only the courts can change the electoral list now.

Three other opposition figures excluded from presidential race

Three other opposition figures have also been excluded from the presidential race due to convictions, including former President Laurent Gbagbo.

President Alassane Ouattara, 83, who has been in office since 2011, is yet to be nominated by his party, but has indicated his desire to "continue to serve the country."

SOURCE:AFP
