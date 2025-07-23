Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has officially received his Ghanaian passport a move that fulfills a long-held desire for the star player to formally connect with his African heritage.

Jeremy’s parents, David and Belinda Doku, are of Ghanaian origin. The 23-year-old footballer was born in Antwerp, Belgium.

Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, confirmed the news on social media, stating Jeremy's long wish to embrace his Ghanaian roots.

"Jeremy Baffour Doku receives a Ghanaian passport for the first time. This was the wish of Jérémy and his family when they called on me last week — glad we successfully delivered chip-embedded passports today. As a dual citizen he is legally entitled to a Ghanaian passport,” Ablakwa announced in a post on X.

Jeremy himself shared his excitement about the "homecoming" on social media, posting photos and expressing his gratitude for the warm reception. He described Ghana as his home of "love" and "legacy."

"Home is more than a place — it’s the laughter of family, the energy in the air, the colours, the smiles in the streets, the food," Jeremy wrote.

"Home, for me, is a feeling! Ghana gives me all of that and more. I thank God for giving me the opportunity to spend time with my loved ones and the chance to see the beauty of this country with fresh eyes."

Why it matters

This significant development now opens the door for Jeremy Doku to potentially represent the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars.

While Doku has previously played for Belgium at various youth levels and the senior team, FIFA's updated eligibility rules allow players with no more than three caps before their 21st birthday to switch nationality allegiance.

Given Doku's strong desire to connect with his Ghanaian roots, as evidenced by his recent actions and statements, an invitation to join the Black Stars is a strong possibility.

Such a move would follow a growing trend of talented dual-national players choosing to represent African nations.

The Ghana national team has notably welcomed several players of Ghanaian descent who were born or raised in Europe, including Iñaki Williams, who switched his allegiance from Spain, and Tariq Lamptey, who previously played for England U21s.

Ghana, one of Africa’s top footballing nations, has produced several stars currently playing in Europe, including Mohammed Kudus who plays for Tottenham Hotspur F.C and Antoine Semenyo with Bournemouth, also play key roles for the Black Stars.

Doku's pace, dribbling ability, and Premier League experience could undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the Ghanaian national squad, potentially strengthening their attacking prowess for future international competitions.