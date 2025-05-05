South Africa's men and New Zealand's women captured the Rugby Sevens World Championship 2025 titles on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Springbok Sevens defeated Spain 19-5 in the men's final while New Zealand's Black Ferns -- who had already claimed the sevens series title -- added to their trophy haul with a 31-7 victory over Australia in the women's final.

The season-ending LA event was staged at Dignity Health Sports Park, which will host rugby sevens at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The Black Ferns, the reigning Olympic champions, had sealed first place in the women's regular season standings with a victory at Singapore in April.

Argentina -- which had clinched the men's World Sevens Series standings with victories in Perth, Vancouver and Hong Kong -- fell to Spain 29-5 in the semi-finals, where South Africa dispatched New Zealand 31-5.

In the men's final, Selvyn Davids scored a try in the fifth minute and Ronald Brown converted to lift South Africa ahead 7- 0 at half-time.

Spain's Pol Pla answered with a try in the 10th minute but Juan Ramos missed the conversion kick to keep the Springboks ahead.

Mfundo Ndhlovu answered with a try for South Africa and Tristan Leyds converted for a 14-5 lead.

South Africa's Zander Reynders received a yellow card but Ricardo Duartee added a try in the final minute to complete the triumph.

In the women's final, Jorja Miller scored in the second minute for New Zealand and Michaela Brake added another try in the sixth, Risi Pouri-Lane's conversion making it 12-0 at half-time for the Black Ferns.

Mackenzie Davis answered with her sixth try of the event for Australia in the eighth minute and Ruby Nicholas added the conversion, but the Kiwis answered on Pouri-Lane's try and conversion in the 10th minute for a 19-7 edge.

Mahina Paul added a try in the 11th minute for the Black Ferns with Pouri-Lane converting and Sarah Hirini added a try in the 13th minute to create the final margin.

In the women's semi-finals, Australia routed Canada 33-7 and New Zealand ousted the United States 34-7.