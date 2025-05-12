While light-hearted comedies often dominate the box office across Africa, a fascinating shift is occurring when the spotlight turns to accolades.

This year's Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) painted a clear picture: when it comes to grabbing the major awards, it's the powerfully themed narratives – the suspenseful thrillers and gripping dramas – that are perhaps captivating critics and taking home the coveted prizes.

The AMVCA ceremony on May 10, 2025, witnessed a triumph of weighty plots over laughter and pun.

Leading the charge was the horror series thriller Seven Doors, a chilling tale of a monarch grappling with a generational curse. The series' compelling performances earned its lead actors, Femi Adebayo and Chioma Akpotha, the prestigious awards for Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress, respectively.

Personal win

For Adebayo, the win was a testament to his roots. An emotional Instagram video captured his father's heartfelt blessings as he held his glittering AMVCA statuette.

His accompanying caption resonated with gratitude: “Seven Doors may have triumphed at AMVCA2025, but the true foundation of everything I am… is right here. Their sacrifices, their prayers, their love—without them, there is no me. This win is ours.”

Akpotha, equally moved, shared her raw emotion online, simply stating, “THANK YOU, JESUS !!! . Words really fail me !” Her heartfelt expression underscored the significance of the recognition for a film venturing into the often-unpredictable territory of horror, especially as it concerns the African film audience.

Horror, by its very nature, aims to unsettle, to look into the dark and discover deep fears and anxieties. Film analysts suggest that while this might make its cinematic reception less consistent – with many preferring lighter storylines for a fun outing – its power to explore complex human emotions and narratives is undeniable.

Strong-themed plots

The AMVCA nominations perhaps hint at this thematic preference, with strong themed plots like Freedom Way, Lisabi: The Uprising, and Anikulapo featuring repeatedly in various awards nominations.

Ultimately, it was Freedom Way, an action thriller bravely shedding light on challenging Nigerian realities such as corruption, economic insecurity, and allegations of police brutality, that walked away with the Best Movie Award.

The victory signals a potential evolution in the African film landscape. As observers note, filmmakers are increasingly recognising that success extends beyond box office numbers.

The pursuit of critical acclaim and prestigious awards is now a significant driving force, pushing creators to tackle more challenging and socially relevant themes.

Kenyan screenwriter Abel Mutua Musyoka, whose suspense thriller Untying Kantai was a four-year labour of love, echoed this sentiment in his praise for his team. Mutua won best writing in a TV series for his work in 'Untying Kanbtai' and best indigenous language in 'Makosa NI Yangu'.

Celebrating the film's two nominations, he proudly declared, “Four years ago, thanks to your unwavering support, we started this film journey. These right here are the fruits of your labour. A true depiction of The Wakurugenzi Effect. 2 nominations, both converted into wins. Our region’s flag is up high.”

Evolving stories

The awards organisers have noted the growth and innovation within the continent’s storytelling landscape.

The awards amplify ‘‘the efforts of all creatives who dare to dream and bring those dreams to life,’’ veteran actor and director, Sani Mu’azu, who bagged the AMVCA Industry Merit Award, said in his reaction.

"Each entry captures a unique aspect of Africa’s vibrant storytellers. I believe these selections reflect both the depth and innovation that are shaping our industry, and they point to an exciting future for African content," said Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels at the nominees announcement in March.

Analysts agree that while laughter has its place, the power of film to explore the darker, more complex aspects of the human experience and societal realities is being increasingly recognised and celebrated.