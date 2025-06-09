WAR ON GAZA
The health authorities are yet to confirm if there are any casualties.
Israeli forces take control of Gaza-bound aid ship. / Reuters
June 9, 2025

The Israeli army this morning killed eight more Palestinians near an Israeli-backed, controversial, so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s aid distribution point in southern Gaza’s Rafah.

According to the local Al-Aqsa radio, eight people were shot in the Al-Alam area, western Rafah, near an aid distribution point.

Local sources also reported that the Israeli army's quadcopter drones opened fire towards a public market in the Shejaiya neighbourhood, eastern Gaza City.

The health authorities are yet to confirm if there are any casualties.

Israeli forces 'kidnap' volunteers

Israeli forces have boarded the Gaza-bound aid ship Madleen and "kidnapped" the volunteers on board, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said.

According to a live broadcast before the connection was lost, Israeli boats surrounded the vessel and soldiers ordered activists to raise their hands.

The coalition later confirmed that all communication with the ship had been severed and that Israeli forces had taken control of the vessel.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation, has condemned an attack by Israeli forces on Gaza-bound “Madleen” seeking to deliver badly-needed humanitarian supplies to Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
