By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

The debate over whether women today are underrepresented in technology is primarily based on perception biases.

A closer look at the data settles the issue – only 30% of the global tech workforce is female, despite men and women being nearly equal in number.

Grande Ecole du Numérique, a public interest group, highlights this disparity, pointing out that women make up 35% of the tech sector in the US, 26% in Europe, and a mere 17% in Africa.

These figures underscore ongoing issues like unequal access to education and training depending on region and culture.

UNESCO's director general Audrey Azoulay points out that 122 million, or 48% of the world's out-of-school population are girls and young women.

Horore Bell Bebga, a social entrepreneur and IT engineer, recognises this education divide. In 2016, she founded the organisation African Women In Tech Startups in Bonamoussadi district of Cameroon's Douala to train and support women in the tech industry.

Top-tier professionals

Bebga leads an all-women team of nearly 50 professionals in engineering, cybersecurity, web development, digital marketing, AI, FinTech, project management, and digital entrepreneurship. The diverse profiles create a pool of expertise that anyone who knocks on the doors of the association can tap into.

"We support women in key sectors such as web development, programming, and AI. Our focus areas include technological entrepreneurship and digital innovation. We address financial inclusion, tech applications in agriculture and education, and digital solutions for social causes," Bebga tells TRT Afrika.

The association's training system empowers students, young graduates, and women seeking new careers to master tech jargon and skills, enabling them to become trainers themselves.

Their motto? "Together, let's build an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem."

Outreach through tech

Beyond students and professionals, the association reaches out to women in vulnerable situations, including those in rural areas, displaced people, victims of gender-based violence, and unemployed young women.

The members' diverse backgrounds play a crucial role in fostering empathy and making the environment welcoming during workshops, seminars, and training sessions.

These events introduce members to various professions through practical exercises. Intensive boot camps, coding competitions, and mentoring ensure that everyone benefits, irrespective of individual ability.

Bebga and her colleagues have crafted a comprehensive organisational structure to ensure smooth operations and quality outcomes.

"Our structure includes an executive board for strategic vision, a management committee for operational actions, and an advisory board for strategic support," she explains.

"Regional coordinators oversee activities across Cameroon, and international representatives handle partnerships and global outreach."

Diverse funding mechanism

The association funds its activities through private grants, membership contributions, and company partnerships.

"Thanks to our programmes, nearly a hundred young women have found jobs or started businesses. We annually invite applications through our digital platforms, selecting the most motivated candidates. Africa's future in tech must include women. We believe every woman deserves digital skills and professional opportunities," Bebga tells TRT Afrika.

Since its inception in 2016, the association has been organising the Festival Femme Numerique annually to promote digital innovation by women, and the Girls in ICT Day celebration to encourage participation in information and communication technology, and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Bebga's organisation deploys digital caravans in Cameroon's schools and universities for the outreach. The Carav'Elles Digital Center initiative has donated over 50 computers and 100 smartphones to economically disadvantaged individuals and young mothers, fostering safe digital access.

Another programme, called D4WOD, aims to digitise women's organisations and support women with disabilities in the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) region comprising six countries – Cameroon, Chad, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and the Republic of Congo.