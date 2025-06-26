AFRICA
Tanzania evacuates citizens stranded in Israel and Iran
There are some 168 Tanzanians in Iran, most of them students, and over 200 Tanzanians in Israel including staff of the Tanzanian embassy, the foreign minister said.
Tanzanians evacuated from Israel arrive at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam. / Other
7 hours ago

Forty-two Tanzanian nationals and their dependents arrived back home on Wednesday from Israel where they were stranded after war with Iran broke out.

A second evacuation flight carrying Tanzanians living Iran was expected to arrive from United Arab Emirates on Thursday morning, the Tanzanian foreign ministry said.

The evacuations follow a directive from President Samia Hassan for the safe return of Tanzanians caught up in the hostilities.

Israeli and Iranian airspaces were closed since the conflict started earlier this month - leaving thousands of foreign nationals stranded.

"It was a long journey of three days and we thank the government for our return," said Neema Dashina, a medical student at University of Jerusalem, after her arrival at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.

The Tanzanian government spokesperson shared a video on X of the first group’s arrival aboard a commercial flight.

There are some 168 Tanzanians who have registered their presence in Iran, most of them students, and over 200 Tanzanians in Israel including staff of the Tanzanian embassy, the foreign minister said earlier this week.

It is still unclear if there were any injuries or casualties.

Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities sites, on June 13 prompting Tehran to respond with missile strikes. Both countries claimed victory in the conflict.

