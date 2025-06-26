There has been significant global progress towards ensuring universal access to electricity, with 92% of the world's population now having access to electricity, according to the Energy Progress Report 2025 by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

This milestone marks a notable achievement, but there is still much work to be done to reach universal access by 2030, the report notes.

"While this marks a positive trend, the growth rate needs to accelerate sharply to reach universal access by 2030. The population remaining unconnected is likely to live in remote areas, have lower incomes, and face greater conflict and violence than populations connected to date," it says.

The Energy Progress Report 2025, released on 25 June, says: "while progress has been made, it is marked by wide regional disparities," underscoring the need for more impact-driven financing support to developing countries.

Africa’s progress

Despite recording some progress, sub-Saharan Africa continues to face significant challenges, accounting for 85% of the global population without electricity, with 565 million people lacking access.

In Africa, the biggest progress was seen in North Africa and East Africa, with Central Africa recording setbacks.

Southern Africa remained stagnant in recent years, while West African countries experienced mixed results.

Africa’s regional breakdown:

North Africa: Reduced deficit from 25 million in 2010 to 18 million in 2023, driven by gains in Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia

Eastern Africa: Saw progress, reducing deficit from 272 million in 2010 to 241 million in 2023

Central Africa: Deficit increased, growing from 101 million in 2010 to 130 million in 2023

West Africa: Had mixed results, with access gap increasing from 179 million in 2010 to 186 million in 2021, and then dropping to 184 million in 2023

Southern Africa: Deficit declined from 13 million in 2010 to 10 million in 2021, remaining stable through 2023

"Of the countries with the largest access deficits (according to 2023 data), 18 of the top 20 were in Sub-Saharan Africa. As in the previous year, the deficits in Nigeria (86.6 million), the Democratic Republic of Congo (79.6 million), and Ethiopia (56.4 million) alone accounted for more than one-third of the world's population without electricity,’’ the report says.

"New efforts must focus on Sub-Saharan Africa, and especially on the countries with the greatest access gaps," it suggests.

Africa is the fastest-growing continent with more than 1.4 billion people, and the electricity access survey observes that supply has fallen short of meeting the pace of growing population. However, the IEA notes efforts by Africa, citing the 2025 Dar es Salaam Declaration to expand electricity access, a declaration endorsed by 48 African countries.

Way forward

"Scaling up clean cooking and electricity access, boosting renewable energy use, and improving energy efficiency are essential for the achievement of the goals of SDG 7—and for meeting the development and socioeconomic environmental and socioeconomic challenges reflected in the SDG agenda as a whole," it recommends.

"These goals will demand a fundamental shift in energy production, distribution, and consumption, supported by greater investment, enabling policies, continued innovation, enhanced ambition and long-term planning," it adds.

"While electrification programmes have traditionally focused on extending the national grid, recent experience in high-deficit countries in Sub-Saharan Africa shows that grid-extension costs are prohibitive for areas with dispersed or remote populations—and grid supply is often unreliable," the IEA report adds.

The IEA emphasises that "renewed commitment and focus are needed to close the gap and reach universal electricity access."

Decentralised energy solutions, such as mini-grids and off-grid solar, will play a crucial role in expanding electricity access, particularly in rural areas where 84% of those lacking electricity reside, according to the study.

To accelerate progress, the report suggests that more granular data, tailored funding mechanisms, and technical expertise will be necessary.

Addressing regulatory obstacles and bureaucratic bottlenecks and complementing traditional financing with innovative approaches will also be essential in achieving universal electricity access, the report says.



