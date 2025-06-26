Iran on Thursday announced the partial reopening of its airspace following a ceasefire with Israel.

“The airspace of the eastern half of the country has been reopened for domestic and international flights, as well as flights passing through Iran's airspace,” Majid Akhavan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, said on X.

Akhavan said that the flights from Mehrabad Airport in Tehran and Imam Khomeini International Airport, 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of the capital, are not permitted until further notice.

The announcement came after a US-brokered ceasefire with Israel, which ended 12 days of intense clashes between the two arch-foes, sparked by Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear and military targets on June 13.

Casualty statistics

While the conflict lasted the Iranian Health Ministry reported 627 deaths and at least 4,870 injuries.

Among those killed were at least 25 senior Iranian commanders, including Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

Israeli intelligence agency Mossad played a key role in targeted assassinations of Iranian figures, releasing unprecedented footage of its operations. Iran confirmed the deaths of 11 nuclear scientists, while Israel claimed the number was at least 15.

The US and Israel also targeted nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said the Fordo site was rendered inoperable and claimed Iran’s nuclear development had been significantly set back.

Beyond military sites, Israel hit Iranian infrastructure, including the Red Crescent, Tehran’s water network, an electricity distribution center, and Evin Prison, where political dissidents are held.

Arrests in Iran

Iran said more than 700 people were detained on suspicion of collaborating with Israel. It also claimed to have seized thousands of drones and UAVs, including kamikaze models, and executed five individuals previously convicted of espionage.

Tehran also announced it had downed three Israeli Hermes drones and an F-35 fighter jet, though the latter claim was not verified by Israeli officials.

Despite the cease-fire, explosions continue to be heard in parts of Iran, and air defenses remain active amid ongoing drone sightings.