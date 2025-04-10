Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale added three more trophies to his collection at the recent 42nd International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

Wale, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah, secured wins in all three categories he was nominated for at the US-based event, taking home awards for Best African Dancehall Entertainer, Best Music Video for "Killa Ji Mi", and Best Crossover Song for "Commando" featuring Bounty Killer.

This latest success pushes Shatta Wale's total IRAWMA wins to nine, further cementing his position as the Ghanaian artist with the most accolades from the IRAWMA awards.

Shatta Wale reacted with a post of gratitude to IRAWMA awards organisers on social media.

“Massive thanks to the IRAWMA family for constantly recognizing my craft and pushing the culture forward.” Wale wrote on Instagram.

The forty-year-old dancehall artiste’s journey with IRAWMA began in 2014 with a win for Best New Entertainer.

IRAWMA organisers say Shatta Wale's continued recognition at the awards event highlights his “sustained influence within the African dancehall scene and his ability to connect with a broader international audience, as evidenced by the ‘Best Crossover Song’ win.”

The 42nd edition of IRAWMA also celebrated a range of talent within reggae and world music, with other African artists picking up awards.

Nigerian music star Burna Boy took home the Best African Entertainer award, and Tanzanian music sensation Diamond Platnumz grabbed the Best Afrobeat Entertainer award.

Fotocopy: Ghana's youngest music star with 25 awards - TRT Afrika Kallai Nana Qwaachi, popularly known as Fotocopy, has witnessed a metereoic rise in fame after breaking out in the Ghanaian music scene at the age of seven. 🔗

Awards were also given to established reggae genre figures such as Jamaican act Buju Banton, who won the Entertainer of the Year and Best Male DJ/Rapper awards.

Another historic highlight of the night was the coronation of Jamaican deejay Beenie Man as one of the “Kings of Dancehall”.

The 43rd IRAWMA is set for May 3rd, 2026, in South Florida, USA.