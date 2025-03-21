Nigeria and South Africa secured crucial wins on Friday evening in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers after slow starts in the campaign.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen scored in either half at the Amahoro Stadium for a 2-0 victory against Rwanda for Nigeria’s first win in this qualification phase. The Super Eagles now sit in fourth place in Group C with six points.

South Africa found the rhythm after the break to secure a 2-0 victory over their neighbours, Lesotho in a home match played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Goals by the in-form Relebohile Mofokeng as well as Jayden Adams secured the top spot in Group C for the South Africans as they look to return to the global showpiece since their hosting in 2010.

Clinical display

DR Congo secured a precious 1-0 home victory over South Sudan that allows the side to take the top spot in Group B with 10 points, ahead of the upcoming matches between Sudan and Senegal.

Burkina Faso fired four past Djibouti in a clinical display at home. The victory pushes the Stallions to second place in Group A, tied with Sierra Leone, both with 8 points.