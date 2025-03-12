At least ten civilians were killed and 23 others injured in artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Darfur State in western Sudan, the army said on Wednesday.

A 3-year-old child was among the victims in the attack that targeted shelters in El-Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur, the army said in a statement.

There was no comment from the RSF on the army's statement.

El-Fasher serves as a humanitarian operations hub for the five Darfur states.

Darfur still under RSF's control

RSF-controlled areas have been shrinking rapidly in recent weeks as the army gained more ground in the capital Khartoum and other states.

The paramilitary group still controls four of Darfur’s five states, while northern and eastern Sudan remain largely unaffected by the fighting.

Sudan has been embroiled in a war between the army and the RSF since mid-April 2023, with over 20,000 people killed and 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities.

However, research from US universities estimates that the death toll is around 130,000.