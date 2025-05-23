A Ugandan court on Friday denied bail to veteran opposition leader Kizza Besigye despite exceeding the six-month legal limit for detention without trial.

Besigye, 69, was abducted by armed men in neighbouring Kenya in November and re-emerged a few days later at a military court in Uganda, where he was charged with treason, which carries a potential death penalty.

He is a former doctor to President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for nearly 40 years, but turned against him and ran for the presidency on multiple occasions.

Under the constitution, he must be released on bail after 180 days if the trial has not started - a deadline which passed this week.

Walk out

His case was transferred to a civilian court in February after he went on hunger strike.

But earlier this week, lawmakers passed a bill allowing civilians to be tried in military court.

In a packed courtroom on Friday, magistrate Esther Nyadoi opted to examine the prosecution's case instead of ruling on Besigye's bail, prompting his lawyers and supporters to walk out in protest.

"I am raising a matter of having no legal representation in this case. Your worship this is a case where our lives are at stake," Besigye said.

The hearing was adjourned and his detention extended until his next appearance on May 29.

‘Antagonising neighbour’

Earlier this week, Kenyan foreign minister Musalia Mudavadi admitted "Kenya cooperated with the Ugandan authorities" in Besigye's abduction.

In an interview with AFP on Thursday, he said Uganda was Kenya's largest export market and Nairobi did not want to be seen as "fuelling or antagonising our neighbours".

Mudavadi did not respond to questions from AFP about the legality of Besigye's deportation, saying: "Kenya is not on trial."