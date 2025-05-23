BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 min read
South Africa proposes changes that could allow Musk's Starlink entry
Communications Minister Solly Malatsi has proposed the recognition of so-called "equity equivalent" investment programmes in the information and communication technology sector.
South Africa proposes changes that could allow Musk's Starlink entry
Elon Musk has regularly accused South Africa’s Black-led government of being anti-white. / TRT Afrika English
May 23, 2025

South Africa has announced draft policy recognising alternatives to Black ownership requirements, which could encourage Elon Musk's Starlink and other communications companies to operate in the country.

South Africa's Electronic Communications Act requires foreign-owned communications licensees to sell 30% of equity in their local subsidiaries to historically disadvantaged groups - a provision criticised by Starlink and other companies.

Communications Minister Solly Malatsi is now proposing the recognition of so-called "equity equivalent" investment programmes in the information and communication technology sector.

Equity equivalents, recognised in other sectors such as automotive industry, are in a form of investments made by multinationals in lieu of a direct sale of equity if global practices prevent them from doing so.

Spur investment

Such investments include funding skills development, infrastructure or development of small enterprises.

TRT Global - Ramaphosa meets Trump: Five takeaways from White House showdown

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was pleased with the meeting after an awkward ambush by President Donald Trump similar to what the US president meted out on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy three months ago

🔗

According to the communications ministry, the proposed policy direction on the role of these investment programmes in the sector is expected to spur more investment and boost broadband coverage.

"The policy direction seeks to provide the much-needed policy certainty to attract investment into the Information and Communication Technologies sector, and specifically with regard to licensing for broadcasters, internet service providers, mobile networks, or fixed and mobile networks," the ministry said in a statement.

Local shareholding

Starlink's parent company SpaceX wrote to telecommunications regulator ICASA last year that local shareholding laws were a significant barrier and that it should rethink the 30% ownership requirement for licensees.

TRT Global - Musk's Grok bot posts on 'white genocide' in South Africa were 'unauthorized'

Grok kept posting publicly about “white genocide” in response to users of Musk’s social media platform X who asked it a variety of questions, most having nothing to do with South Africa.

🔗

In acting on those concerns now, the government drew criticism from the opposition and some lawmakers that it was going too far to appease foreign businesses like Starlink.

On Wednesday, opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that it would oppose "any compromising of our laws to allow for Starlink to operate in South Africa, and we will oppose any reversal of transformative legislation."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
By Beyza Seren
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us