AFRICA
2 min read
Libyan authorities intercept over 100 migrants off coast
Libyan authorities have intercepted 113 migrants off the country's coast and recovered three bodies in separate operations over three days.
Libyan authorities intercept over 100 migrants off coast
Libya has become a hub for many migrants trying to reach Europe, risking their lives at sea. / Photo: AP
July 7, 2025

Libyan authorities on Monday said they had intercepted 113 migrants off the country's coast and recovered three bodies in separate operations over three days.

The bodies of three "illegal migrants of African nationalities" were discovered on a beach in Misrata, some 200 kilometres east of Tripoli, the Ministry of Interior said.

Also on Monday, security forces on a speedboat intercepted 54 migrants off Garabulli, 50 kilometres east of the capital Tripoli, the ministry added.

They were brought back to the capital's port and handed over to the competent authorities, it said.

Risky attempt to reach Europe

The day before, "as part of a plan to intensify maritime patrols during the summer," 20 migrants "of various nationalities" were rescued off Zawiya, 45 kilometres west of Tripoli, the ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday, 39 migrants were intercepted off the eastern coast of Tripoli, the ministry reported, without providing further details about where they were found or their point of departure.

Libya has been gripped by unrest since the 2011 overthrow and killing of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising.

It has become a hub for tens of thousands of migrants trying to reach Europe, risking their lives at sea.

Migrants intercepted by Libyan authorities – even in international waters before reaching the Italian coast, some 300 kilometres away – are forcibly returned to Libya and held in detention under harsh conditions frequently condemned by the United Nations.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
The Gambia lawmakers reject new draft constitution
Nigeria insurgents, bandits kill more in first half of 2025 than in all of last year
Israeli official admits that Iran hit some military sites last month
Mali plans to sell gold reserves at Barrick complex to fund operations
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir fires army chief after seven months in post
Standing with genocidal Israel no longer reflects well on anyone: Türkiye's Fidan
Bandits kill 70 Nigerian vigilantes in Plateau state violence
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Türkiye’s University of Health Sciences graduates more than 170 professionals in Somalia
Nigeria's VP Shettima: Africa has no 'business with nuclear weapons'
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soldiers
First malaria drug for babies approved for use
Fire at Cairo telecom hub disrupts internet, phone
Ghana making stronger economic recovery after debt crisis - IMF
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us