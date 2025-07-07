Libyan authorities on Monday said they had intercepted 113 migrants off the country's coast and recovered three bodies in separate operations over three days.

The bodies of three "illegal migrants of African nationalities" were discovered on a beach in Misrata, some 200 kilometres east of Tripoli, the Ministry of Interior said.

Also on Monday, security forces on a speedboat intercepted 54 migrants off Garabulli, 50 kilometres east of the capital Tripoli, the ministry added.

They were brought back to the capital's port and handed over to the competent authorities, it said.

Risky attempt to reach Europe

The day before, "as part of a plan to intensify maritime patrols during the summer," 20 migrants "of various nationalities" were rescued off Zawiya, 45 kilometres west of Tripoli, the ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday, 39 migrants were intercepted off the eastern coast of Tripoli, the ministry reported, without providing further details about where they were found or their point of departure.

Libya has been gripped by unrest since the 2011 overthrow and killing of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising.

It has become a hub for tens of thousands of migrants trying to reach Europe, risking their lives at sea.

Migrants intercepted by Libyan authorities – even in international waters before reaching the Italian coast, some 300 kilometres away – are forcibly returned to Libya and held in detention under harsh conditions frequently condemned by the United Nations.