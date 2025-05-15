AFRICA
South Sudan dismisses President Kiir's death rumours
South Sudan's foreign ministry issued a statement saying it "categorically and strongly denies the false and malicious reports circulating on social media".
South Sudan President Salva Kiir. / Reuters
May 15, 2025

South Sudan's government on Thursday denied that President Salva Kiir had died, following online speculation.

The long-serving 73-year-old leader has recently been dogged by rumours of ill-health.

But he has been pictured in recent months meeting visiting dignitaries and ordering a series of dramatic government reshuffles.

He has also moved decisively against his long-time rival, and the current first vice-president, Riek Machar, placing him under house arrest and detaining several of his allies.

‘Irresponsible rumours’

Late Wednesday, reports began emerging on social media claiming that Kiir had, in the words of one Kenyan personality, "kicked the bucket".

South Sudan's foreign ministry issued a statement the following day, saying it "categorically and strongly denies the false and malicious reports circulating on social media claiming that His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit has passed away".

The posts were "entirely baseless and irresponsible rumours fabricated by enemies of peace, development, nation building and stability", it added.

It comes as South Sudan faces another bout of insecurity, with clashes between forces aligned with Kiir and Machar breaking out in several areas around the country, raising fears of renewed civil war.

TRT Global - South Sudan: Why are the stakes so high for President Salva Kiir and his deputy Riek Machar?

Recent clashes between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar have raised fears that South Sudan is on the brink of renewed war.

🔗

