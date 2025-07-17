Nigeria’s opposition leader Abubakar Atiku has announced his departure from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) party, under which he unsuccessfully ran for the presidency in previous elections.

In a letter to the party’s leadership, Atiku cited the party’s departure from its founding principles as the reason for his exit.

"It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognising the irreconcilable differences that have emerged," he said.

He thanked the party for the opportunity to serve two full terms as Nigeria's vice-president between 1999 and 2007 and being its presidential candidate twice in 2019 and 2023. The PDP had ruled Nigeria for 16 years.

New coalition

Atiku is among opposition leaders that have formed a new political coalition last month ahead of the next elections due to take place in 2027.

The Africa Democratic Congress coalition, challenging President Bola Tinubu's All Progressives Congress (APC) party, is associated with Atiku and Peter Obi, both runners-up in the last presidential vote, as well as the former powerful governor of the northern state of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai.

They have been joined by other top figures, including former federal lawmakers and former governors from the ruling party.

The new coalition is reminiscent of the alliance that defeated the then ruling party PDP in 2015 after an uninterrupted 16-year rule by Atiku's former party.



