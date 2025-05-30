TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Türkiye hopes to host Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy amid efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war
‘We proved that Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul can yield concrete results,’ Hakan Fidan says during visit to Ukraine
Türkiye hopes to host Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy amid efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war
Türkiye is an "ideal actor" for the negotiation talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the three-year-long war, Fidan said. / AA
3 hours ago

Türkiye hopes to host Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with attendance of US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the next possible round of peace negotiations, said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

“We believe that the first and second talks held in Istanbul could potentially be crowned by a meeting hosted by President Erdogan, bringing together President Trump, President Putin, and President Zelenskyy,” Fidan said on Friday in a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha.

Peace talks between Moscow and Kiev held in Istanbul on May 16 have added a “new dimension” to the search for a diplomatic solution, Fidan also said.

Emphasising the completion of the exchange agreement between Russia and Ukraine reached in Istanbul showed that the peace talks can yield concrete results, Fidan said, expressing Ankara’s desire to maintain the momentum achieved in Istanbul.

Referring to "critical crossroads" in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and pointing to the May 16 Istanbul peace talks, Fidan said that there are two paths ahead.

“Either we'll tolerate the continuation of this (Moscow-Kiev) war or we will reach lasting peace within this year,” he noted, stressing Ankara’s desire to reach a “just and lasting peace” via dialogue and to end the war.

The Ukraine war has raised certain questions about the European security architecture, Fidan said, adding that Trump's taking office in January brought a new equation causing uncertainties in Europe-US relations.

"But as Türkiye, we have always maintained the following focus: the cities destroyed in the war are Ukrainian cities; the people who have died are Ukrainian soldiers. Therefore, we need to stop the devastating impact caused by this war as soon as possible” he said.

TRT Global - Erdogan urges Russia, Ukraine to avail Istanbul talks for lasting peace

Russian Foreign Minister held a phone call Wednesday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss possible Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul, Türkiye.

🔗

Türkiye’s efforts for lasting peace

The Russian foreign minister held a phone call on Wednesday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss possible Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Lavrov had earlier said that Russia proposed holding the second round of negotiations with Ukraine on June 2 in Istanbul.

The Turkish president also voiced hope that the negotiations would resume in Istanbul. "We are in contact with both Russia and Ukraine. We see the momentum we have gained as an opportunity for lasting peace," Erdogan said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Friday that Kiev is willing to continue peace talks with Russia in Istanbul, but stressed that Moscow must submit its memorandum with ceasefire proposals in advance, as previously agreed.

On May 16, Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in three years in Istanbul, where the two sides notably agreed to a large-scale exchange of prisoners involving a total of 1,000 people from each side.​​​​​​​

Both sides, during the talks facilitated by Türkiye, also agreed to continue negotiations for a truce.

Explore
Ghana's cedi to strengthen further next week
Ghana's cedi to strengthen further next week
Afreximbank tells investors Ghana 'up to date' on loans
Afreximbank tells investors Ghana 'up to date' on loans
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
At least 10,000 killed in two years in north, central Nigeria: Amnesty
At least 10,000 killed in two years in north, central Nigeria: Amnesty
DRC's ex-President Kabila 'relaxed' as he makes Goma appearance
DRC's ex-President Kabila 'relaxed' as he makes Goma appearance
Mauritanian elected new president of African Development Bank
Mauritanian elected new president of African Development Bank
Türkiye, Syria, Jordan begin joint anti-terror mission
Türkiye, Syria, Jordan begin joint anti-terror mission
Sarajevo’s ‘people’s tribunal’ condemns Israeli actions, highlights genocide and global complicity
Sarajevo’s ‘people’s tribunal’ condemns Israeli actions, highlights genocide and global complicity
Nigeria's Tinubu declares economic stability despite soaring prices
Nigeria's Tinubu declares economic stability despite soaring prices
In pictures: 600 days of Israel's genocide in Gaza
In pictures: 600 days of Israel's genocide in Gaza
The Conquest of Istanbul and the shining legacy of Sultan Mehmed II
The Conquest of Istanbul and the shining legacy of Sultan Mehmed II
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
South African woman sentenced to life in jail for selling daughter
South African woman sentenced to life in jail for selling daughter
Cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital kills 70 in two days
Cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital kills 70 in two days
Nigerian TikTok personality jailed for 'spraying' cash at party
Nigerian TikTok personality jailed for 'spraying' cash at party
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us